Former Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has secured a return to Scottish football after signing a deal with St. Johnstone until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since leaving Polish outfit Lech Poznan following his contract expiring earlier this year.

And, it was announced on Monday evening that he had put pen to paper on a deal with the Scottish Premiership strugglers that will run until the end of the current campaign.

Barry Douglas’ career so far

Douglas will be known to fans in English football as he was a crucial part of Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers side that won the Championship in 2018.

Having started out with Queens Park, the left-footer moved to Dundee United, before he decided to test himself abroad, initially with Lech Poznan, before he then joined Konyaspor.

Wolves picked Douglas up from the Turkish club, and he excelled as a left wing-back, scoring five goals and creating 14 assists as they won the league.

Barry Douglas' Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Wolves 39 5 14 Leeds United 41 - 5 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 30 - 2

Despite featuring regularly, Santo ruthlessly let Douglas leave that summer, and he joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side.

Whilst the Scotsman will be remembered fondly at Elland Road as he was part of the squad that ended Leeds’ wait outside the Premier League, the reality is that he couldn’t replicate the great form he had shown at Molineux, and he failed to consistently nail down a place in the XI.

So, a return to Poland was eventually sorted, and Douglas had spent the past few years with Lech Poznan.

Barry Douglas sends St. Johnstone message

Now, he is back in Scottish football, and the defender is clearly excited to be part of the challenge, with the free agent the second new recruit for the club following Simo Valakari’s appointment.

That’s after Douglas took to Instagram to send a message to his new supporters.

“The next chapter now begins ….. excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue playing this beautiful game. Time to get to work.”

Even though the transfer window is shut, Douglas is able to move immediately as he was without a club. So, he has been registered by St. Johnstone, and he could go straight into the squad for the weekend trip to Dundee.

Douglas joins a St. Johnstone side that sit 9th in the table following their 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday. However, they have picked up just seven points from nine games, and they’re only two points above bottom-placed Hibernian.

This is a good move for Douglas in the sense that he can go back to Scotland, and he should be able to get regular game time with St. Johnstone.

He has been restricted by injuries somewhat in recent years, but if he can stay fit, he is a player who can make a difference at that level.

Everyone will remember just how good his left foot was from his time at Wolves and Leeds, so he will bring a real set-piece threat to the side. And, when you’re battling to stay in the league, having someone with expert delivery can be pivotal.