Ex-Leeds United ace backs Bielsa to carry out Rangers raid

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has expressed his excitement at the potential signing of Rangers left-back Borna Barisic this summer.

Stuart Dallas was tasked with playing the majority of last season in the left-back role but, with determination to establish themselves in the top-flight again, Marcelo Bielsa appears to be keen to strengthen the area.

Football Insider have reported that Barisic is high on their list of desired new arrivals this summer after he impressed under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox last season, following his move from NK Osijek two years ago.

“Stuart Dallas has done a fantastic job and there’s going to be competition from Stuart whether that be at right-back or left-back, we’re still going to need that strength in depth,” Whelan said in an interview with Football Insider.

“I just think sometimes you need that balance down the left-hand side, with a good left foot, and his pedigree is fantastic – international, assists, everything you’re talking about with Marcelo Bielsa, who likes to play with wing-backs nice and high and that high energy going forward.

“Another good player that could be very useful for us.”

Last season saw the 27-year-old assist 14 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions last term for the blue half of Glasgow.

In the Whites’ Championship winning season Dallas scored five goals and assisted three more in 45 appearances, whilst Barry Douglas, the other Leeds option in the role, made no direct contributions in 15 games.

The verdict

I think Whelan is correct in his assessment here.

Dallas has done a great job at left-back but, as a right-footer, there was always going to be a big chance that he would be badly exposed in the Premier League.

Barisic has been a picture of consistency in Scotland for Rangers. Of course the Premier League is always a step-up from the SPFL but if anyone is going to be able to handle it, it will be him.