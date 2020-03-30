Ex-Leeds man Simon Johnson makes honest claim about Mark Viduka’s goal against Arsenal

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Simon Johnson has opened up on Mark Viduka’s late winner against Arsenal in May 2003, revealing that at the time he wanted the Australian striker to square it to him and make him a hero.

Viduka’s 88th-minute winner at Highbury ended the Gunners title hopes, as well as all but securing the Whites’ Premier League survival.

Leeds had twice taken the lead against Arsenal but Arsene Wenger’s side pulled back level on both occasions.

With the scores level at 2-2, the Leeds forward burst through to latch onto a through ball from Dom Matteo.

Johnson was open through the middle but Viduka opted not to use him, choosing instead to cut in on his left and curl an effort past David Seaman.

😍 "Highbury hearts have been broken! Viduka has shattered Arsenal!" https://t.co/0H0s6Eea47 pic.twitter.com/b5ahrLniD5 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 28, 2020

Footage of the goal was posted on Leeds’ official Twitter account yesterday and Johnson was asked about his thoughts on the goal.

The 37-year-old provided a refreshingly honest response.

At the time I was thinking square it and make me a hero 😂 When he finishes like that though was just huge relief given the situation. — Simon Johnson (@SiJohnsonSJUS) March 28, 2020

A product of the Leeds academy, Johnson made just 11 appearances for the Whites before leaving the club to join Darlington in July 2005.

The Verdict

It’s fantastic to hear Johnson’s point of view on what is a famous Leeds goal.

He was in a fantastic position had Viduka looked to slip it to him but with a goalscorer like the Australian, you feel he was always going to look to go himself.

That said, it’s easy to empathise with the 37-year-old and his stance on what happened, particularly as he left the Whites without ever scoring for them.