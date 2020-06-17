Ex-Leeds man reveals concern that could hamper Whites’ promotion charge

Former Leeds United man Mel Sterland has revealed his concerns over Leeds’ ability to finish teams off at times this season, and hopes that that factor will not be one that ends up harming their promotion charge this campaign.

The Whites are back in action after three months away this weekend, and fans of the club are going to be hoping that they can get their foot down on the throttle and win promotion as soon as possible, in turn getting back into the Premier League at long last.

Certainly, they have been one of the sides to beat this year but, for Sterland, things could be even more comfortable by this stage if they had been a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

He said via the Yorkshire Evening Post:

“The only thing about Leeds is they can’t finish teams off.

“That’s the only thing that does you in as you can have 80 per cent of the game and lose 1-0.

“There have been games at Elland Road recently like that where they hadn’t killed the game off and you are under pressure then as the other team are always liable to score a goal.

“But you can’t complain, we are top of the league, we are doing well so let’s just hope Leeds can get back to where they belong.”

The Verdict

Of course, some criticism has been levelled at the likes of Patrick Bamford for not scoring as many as fans might have wanted, but what he brings to the team is clearly something Marcelo Bielsa feels that the Whites cannot do without.

Indeed, they’ve still scored a good amount of goals this year and are obviously doing well – look at the league table – but perhaps just adding an extra level of efficiency in front of goal at this stage would be a wise move.