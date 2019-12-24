Ex-Leeds man claims summer signing set for January Elland Road exit

Noel Whelan has predicted that on-loan Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has represented the Yorkshire club for the last time and will return to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Spurs signed the teenager for a reported fee of £10 million in the summer and sent him back on loan to Elland Road for the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Clarke has had very few opportunities with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team this season–making three appearances in total and playing just 18 minutes of senior football since August.

It has been reported that the North London club may be set to recall the 19-year-old in January due to his lack of game time.

The winger was not included in Leeds’ matchday squad for their 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday and, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan suggested that Clarke had represented the Whites for the last time.

He explained: “Yeah, I do (think Clarke has played his last game for Leeds). It’s been on the cards, it’s been coming. We’ve not seen anything of Jack Clarke this season. When we have seen Jack Clarke come on he’s not really done anything.

“The talks with Jose Mourinho won’t be about joining the first team, he’s not ready, simple as that. Tottenham need a better quality of player right now.

“He was brilliant when he broke through last season but he’s got a lot of learning to do and he’s not been getting time to do that at Leeds either.

“He’s not been getting in the team, he’s not been getting any game time. I think the best thing that could happen for Jack Clarke is that he goes back out on loan to another club.”

Leeds have fared well without the teenager so far and currently sit second in the Championship, three points back from league leaders West Bromwich Albion and with an eight-point lead on the team in third.

However, after a late-season slump saw them surrender a similarly commanding position in the 2018/19 campaign, the Whites may be keen to look to strengthen if Clarke leaves in January.

The Verdict

It has to have been a frustrating few months for Clarke and you have to agree with Whelan, this looks like the best move for both the teenager and his parent club.

The 19-year-old has barely had a look in at Leeds this season, so you feel this is a move that is unlikely to have too much of a negative impact on their promotion chances.

However, after last season they need to be wary and ensure they have enough depth in their squad.