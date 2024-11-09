An unbelievable video has surfaced showing former Leeds United and Birmingham City coach Pep Clotet man-handling Triestina player Raimonds Krollis, after he was dismissed in the 34th-minute of the side's 1-0 home defeat to Giana.

Clotet most recently managed in England with Birmingham City, but has since moved abroad to manage in Italy with Brescia and now Triestina. His frustration at the player are derived from the side's current 13-game winless streak.

Pep Clotet manhandles own player in Italy

The short video, which shows Clotet confronting Latvian striker Raimonds Krollis, surfaced after the side's most recent home defeat, which saw them move to nine losses already this season. Krollis was dismissed midway through the first half for serious foul play, which saw him receive a straight red card.

Upon leaving the pitch, Krollis is confronted by his manager, who grabs his shirt, shaking him repeatedly and shoving him away in frustration. The forward did nothing to attempt to defend himself.

The video is obviously making headlines due to the flagrant nature of the incident, which is uncharacteristic of managers who usually try to retain integrity in high pressure moments. Evidently, the club's current difficulties have been too much to bear for Clotet, who took out his anger on the striker in the most aggressive manner possible.

Since leaving Birmingham City, the Spanish manager has really struggled to nail down a single managerial position, never lasting more than 23 games in charge of any club. One can only assume that the board will be having strong words with Clotet about his misconduct following the side's defeat.

Clotet has struggled since leaving England

Life in management has been challenging for Clotet since he departed Birmingham in 2020. He has since been head coach of four separate clubs, mostly in Italy, but never able to find consistency.

A few spells at Brescia and SPAL culminated in the Spaniard moving to Russia to manage Torpedo Moscow in the country's Premier League. However, he was unable to help them avoid relegation.

Clotet is no stranger to pitch side incidents. While managing Torpedo he was sent off after gesturing at the referee following Spartak Moscow being awarded three penalty kicks in a single half. He then refused to enter the dressing room and ventured into the stands to controversially continue directing the team.

The manager's frustrations with his team seem misplaced, as, although they are struggling, Clotet has only been in charge for a total of three games, with their defeat to Giana the first under his stewardship. It would appear unlikely that Clotet will be able to help the club to survive, as they already stand eight points adrift of the places above the relegation playoff zone.

Pep Clotet also endured managerial difficulties in England

To demonstrate the problems Clotet faced during his first managerial role in England, here is a breakdown of his results with Oxford United - his first top job in the UK after building his reputation impressively under the coaching umbrella of Garry Monk at Swansea City and Leeds.

Pep Clotet Oxford United Statistics (Sofascore) Games 36 Wins 13 Draws 8 Losses 15 Points Per Match 1.31

Oxford finished the season only six points above the relegation zone, with a points total of 56. Clotet was dismissed after a run in which the club failed to win in nine of 13 games, including a 7-0 loss to Wigan in December 2017.

Clotet then took over Birmingham in uneasy circumstances in July 2019. Initially, he enjoyed great success with the Blues as caretaker manager. He is the coach credited with integrating Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham into the first team at Birmingham and was appointed permanently in December. However, things took a turn for the worse for Clotet, as the club endured a two-month spell in which they only accrued one league win.

After being unable to rescue the club's form, Clotet left by mutual consent in July 2020, following the suspension of football due to COVID-19. He picked up only 14 wins from 47 games in charge, a win rate of merely 29.8%.

It is clear that Clotet has never truly succeeded in management thus far, and his recent outburst against a member of his own team demonstrates a potential lack of tact when it comes to directing and controlling his players. The Spaniard will be hoping to improve the Italian side's form as soon as possible, but it is going to prove challenging with a team rooted to the bottom of the table.