Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is being lined up as a potential contestant on this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

This is according to TWTD, who believes the former Tractor Boys manager could enter the jungle next month.

Plenty of footballing figures have taken part in the show in recent years, although none were involved in last year's edition, with Reform UK MP Nigel Farage perhaps the most high-profile and controversial contestant.

However, former England international Jill Scott won the 2022 edition and ex-Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp won it in 2018.

With this in mind, McCarthy may be hoping to go all the way if he enters the competition and can adapt well to life on the other side of the world.

The 65-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy managerial career and managed some high-calibre clubs during his time in the dugout, previously spending time at Sunderland.

Succeeding Howard Wilkinson at the Stadium of Light in 2003, he was able to guide the club back to the Premier League in 2005, during what was a very memorable campaign.

Finishing the season on 94 points, they went up as champions despite a fairly poor start to the season, with the board's faith in McCarthy paying dividends for them.

He was sacked in February 2006, with the club struggling at the top level at the time, but the memories he created on Wearside will be with him forever.

The former Republic of Ireland international did more than enough during his spell with the Black Cats to earn him moves elsewhere, with Ipswich one of the sides he managed slightly later on in his managerial career.

He spent more than five years with the Tractor Boys, joining in late 2012.

During his time at the helm, Ipswich competed for promotion, but they lost against arch-rivals Norwich City in the play-off semis in 2015 and that was a real kick in the teeth for them.

Daryl Murphy's departure during the following year was another blow - and McCarthy departed Portman Road in 2018.

It will frustrate him that he was never able to take the club to the next level like Kieran McKenna has been able to, but he will be pleased to see his old team thriving.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here rumours heat up amid Mick McCarthy speculation

The show, which is hosted by Ant and Dec, brings celebrities of all kinds together and places them in a jungle in Australia, with the contestants having to complete challenges and trials to win food and other treats.

It's a gruelling few weeks for those who manage to go far in the competition - and more often than not - there's no shortage of entertainment.

Filmed by ITV, the public have the opportunity to get to know more about these celebrities, with some of the contestants leaving a much better impression than some others.

Redknapp, who previously thrived in the Premier League as a manager, was adored by many people after he won the show.

And McCarthy, who is clearly a charismatic figure and can lead a team, could establish himself as a loved contestant if he decides to go into the jungle.

N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos is another famous face who could link up with I'm a Celeb for this year's show.

Boxer Tommy Fury, Loose Women's Olivia Attwood and actor and comedian Danny Dyer are among some the other names to have been rumoured as potential candidates to enter the show.

Fury's split with Molly-Mae Hague could give him more free time, but the former couple have a child together, and it remains to be seen whether he's willing to spend that long away from home.

Mick McCarthy could get back into management despite Blackpool spell and potential I'm A Celebrity appearance

McCarthy endured a fairly dreadful spell at Blackpool - and that was a key contributor to their relegation to League One.

Winning just two of his 14 games in charge, he endured a dreadful time at the helm and wasn't able to do any better than Michael Appleton.

Mick McCarthy's spell at Blackpool (2023) (All competitions) Games 14 Wins 2 Draws 3 Losses 9

His potential appearance in I'm A Celebrity may also make many people think that he's retired from the game now.

However, McCarthy is only 65 at this point and could potentially return to management for another spell or two.

He has plenty of experience and could be a real asset lower down the football pyramid, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming years, in terms of what he does.