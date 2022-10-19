Ex-Huddersfield Town head coach close to landing EFL managerial vacancy

Danny Schofield’s exile from football since his departure from Huddersfield Town in September isn’t set to last long, as it has been reported that he is closing in on the managerial vacancy at League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Schofield was pushed into the hot-seat at the Terriers over the summer following the sudden resignation of then-head coach Carlos Corberan, having been a player at the West Yorkshire outfit for 10 years between 1998 and 2008.

However, his stint in charge did not go according to plan, with Schofield winning just one of his nine matches in charge before being relieved of his duties at the club.

It has not taken him long to find a new role though as he looks set to replace Gary McSheffrey at his home-town club.

Donny sacked McSheffrey on Monday following a 3-0 weekend defeat to Carlisle United, in which the hierarchy described a lack of identity and concern over performances being the main factor for his dismissal.

Now 12th in the League Two table, Rovers have turned towards Schofield in their hunt for a replacement, with Radio Sheffield claiming – via the Doncaster Free Press – that barring any late hitches he will be the one to take the club forward.

The Verdict

It’s a bold move from Doncaster considering what happened to Schofield at Huddersfield.

Whilst he showed that he may have been able to handle a coaching role behind a main boss, his elevation to the leading man proved to be fruitless.

It may have just been a case of Schofield being out of his depth at Championship level, and a drop down to League Two, whilst it poses challenges in its own right, is a little easier.

In terms of Schofield though being Doncaster born-and-bred, that could make him easier to like from the supporters perspective, but he has of course got to deliver with results when appointed.