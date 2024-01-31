Highlights Neil Warnock has a history of going back on his word about retiring from football management.

Aberdeen may be considering hiring Warnock as their new manager to avoid a crisis.

Warnock has a strong record of turning around struggling teams and could be a good fit for Aberdeen in their current situation.

Neil Warnock continues to suggest that he won't be drawn back into football management once he leaves a job but he almost always does.

Warnock claimed recently that it would have to take something he was "really interested" in to step back into football management after beginning his career at Gainsborough Trinity back in 1980.

He's become a man known for not sticking to that particular saying in the past, but with the former Terriers boss leaving shortly before his 75th birthday, many believed it could well be the final time he managed, with the former Premier League boss saying the same himself to The Athletic.

Darren Moore's sacking just months after he took over from Warnock had the rumour mill spinning once again, but Warnock hasn't been overtly linked with the job - which Carlton Palmer agreed with, suggesting Warnock wouldn't return to West Yorkshire. Yet recent developments north of the border, in Aberdeen, could mean that he dusts down the tactics board once again for a stint in Scotland at Pittodrie.

Neil Warnock latest

According to Scottish newspaper Press and Journal, Aberdeen are weighing up a bid to take Warnock to their helm after they sacked Barry Robson at around midday on Wednesday. The side from the Granite City are believed to have already sounded Warnock’s entourage out over potentially stepping into their ranks to avoid a crisis on the east coast of Scotland.

Robson was sacked alongside former Middlesbrough man and assistant Steve Agnew, after a dour 1-1 home draw to Dundee on Tuesday proved to be the final straw for owner Dave Cormack. The Dons have won just six league games all season, and have just one win in their last five - and that is without playing either of the Old Firm duo.

The report goes on to state that Aberdeen are 'likely' to appoint a boss who boasts vast experience in these situations in order to steady the ship until the end of the season, allowing them more time to choose on a more young, progressive manager who can fire them back up the table - which does sound tailor-made for Warnock.

Why Neil Warnock would be a good appointment at Aberdeen

Aberdeen sit just five points above the relegation play-off zone, and fortunately for the Pittodrie side, Livingston have been so poor all season that they remain a fair stretch from the bottom of the table. But Aberdeen certainly aren’t out of the woods and if not for a new manager coming in, they could have slipped further down the division.

Warnock is an expert in the 'firefighter' role. He did the same with Huddersfield last season with the Yorkshire club having sacked Mark Fotheringham whilst they were 22nd in the table, and won his first game in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium - which was Huddersfield’s first in two months.

Huddersfield Town - Championship 2022/23, per 11v11.com Games Wins Draws Losses Points Before Neil Warnock 31 7 7 17 28 With Neil Warnock 15 7 4 4 25

They continued to look dead and buried until mid-March, with the club 23rd with nine games to go. But Warnock did what Warnock does best and managed just one defeat in that time, including beating eventual top-six side Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, who are now a Premier League club, in the weeks leading up to the end of the campaign.

He was let go by the Terriers for Moore to come in, but that hasn’t lasted long with his replacement sacked earlier this week for a spate of poor results. With Aberdeen in crisis mode, Warnock could aim to do the exact same; and the constant reminder of managers being sacked only for Warnock to come in and save them could perhaps even prolong his Aberdeen spell should he take the job until the end of the campaign.