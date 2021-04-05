Ex-Huddersfield player makes Lewis O’Brien admission amid Burnley and Norwich transfer interest

Former Huddersfield Town defender Calum Woods believes that Lewis O’Brien is destined to play in the Premier League – whether that be with the Terriers or another club.

Ever since his loan spell at Bradford City in the 2018-19 season, O’Brien has flourished and become a key player for Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in the first team under but Danny Cowley and Carlos Corberan, and even donned the captain’s armband for four games earlier this season.

O’Brien is already showing leadership qualities at his young age but it’s his footballing talents that stand out, and whilst he may not be a prolific midfielder he brings a lot of energy and creativity to the Terriers engine room.

The midfielder was linked by The Sun (via YorkshireLive) with a January transfer move to Premier League side Burnley, whilst the next month saw Championship rivals Norwich City and Brentford’s names enter the mix.

O’Brien is likely to be in demand this summer, especially with Huddersfield at best destined for another season in the Championship – and there’s no guarantee that they won’t get relegated still this season.

Huddersfield Town quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17 but can you remember who they beat on the opening day of that campaign? Newcastle United Wolves Brentford Barnsley

A Huddersfield player for three years between 2011 and 2014, Woods believes that O’Brien has all the capabilities to play at a higher level.

“He really is going to be a top player. He just shows so much energy and enthusiasm all the time,” Woods said, per Huddersfield’s official YouTube channel.

Every game he plays he gives a hundred percent no matter what game it is and whether you’re under pressure or whether you’ve got the ball, Lewis is an excellent player and a player you want in your team, definitely.

“He’s come on a lot but you could always see his qualities. Technically he’s very good, he’s got a great engine, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he can get forward, he likes a tackle at times as well.

“He can actually do anything and he’s the sort of player who can actually go higher as well I think.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield’s finances aren’t in the greatest of shape – chairman Phil Hodgkinson spoke about them in detail back in February and it does look as though the club will be in the market to sell a top player in the summer.

O’Brien would probably be top of that list – he will have no shortage of suitors and with crowds coming back next season, Premier League clubs will no doubt be in a better position to spend money on players.

With the constant speculation surrounding his name, it would be a real surprise if O’Brien is still a Terrier come the start of next season.