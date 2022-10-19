Ex-Huddersfield, Cardiff and Norwich City player confirms significant career decision

Former EFL stalwart Anthony Pilkington has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The peak of the winger’s career came in the Premier League for Norwich City, but he was also a top performer in the Football League for Stockport County, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and lastly Fleetwood.

After spending his youth career at Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers, Pilkington dropped into non-league with North West Counties outfit Atherton Collieries before making the move to Stockport of League Two in 2006.

His upwards trajectory continued with a move to Huddersfield Town in League One in 2009, but it was in 2011 where he got his big move to Norwich City in the top flight.

Pilkington scored 14 times in 75 appearances for Norwich in league action, but he moved on to Cardiff in 2014, where he scored 23 goals in all competitions.

The final years of his career saw him take in two years at Wigan Athletic, before spending a season in the Indian Super League with East Bengal – then managed by Robbie Fowler – in 2020.

Pilkington – who also amassed nine caps for the Republic of Ireland – finished his career last season at Fleetwood Town, scoring four times in League One for the Cod Army.

The Verdict

All good things come to an end – which is exactly what has happened with Pilkington.

Even though he had various years of being at top academies in his teens, Pilkington was still a non-league success story in the sense that he dropped right down to what is now the 10th tier of English football to ply his trade, and he ended up still becoming a Premier League player.

Pilkington was solid enough for Norwich in the Premier League, but he was an exciting talent at both Stockport and Huddersfield in the lower leagues when he burst onto the scene.

It’s perhaps a surprise that Pilkington was not able to pick up a club over the summer considering his obvious talents, but he’s now made a definitive decision on his future.