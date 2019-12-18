Ex-Hatter talks up Luton chances v Swansea

Former Luton Town winger Adrian Forbes has stated that the Hatters have a great opportunity of beating Swansea on Saturday.

Graeme Jones’ side have won their last two matches at Kenilworth Road, and have an opportunity to win three games in a row at home in the Championship for the first time ever.

The Hatters will have been pleased with the progress they are making in the division, and it is looking like survival may well be in their hands heading into the second-half of the campaign.

Forbes has expressed how big of an opportunity this is for Luton, as they’re playing a Swansea side who have dropped off since the start of the season.

Speaking to Dunstable Today, Forbes said: “They have dropped off a little bit, so that linked with Luton’s home form, you look at that and go, it is going to be a tough game as every game is in the Championship, but for me, certainly at Kenilworth Road with how performances have been and how the fans have been, it’s a great opportunity for three points in my opinion for Luton.”

Can you get 100% in this Luton quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What league were Luton playing in during the 2012-2013 season? National League League Two League One Championship

The Verdict

Luton have had an okay start to the season so far in the Championship, and are currently on course to achieve their goal of staying in the division. It would be a brilliant achievement for the side, purely based on the budget that the club are dealing with.

They have been very competitive at home and are looking like a very tough team to beat when they play at Kenilworth Road. However, away from home they must improve if they’re to guarantee safety in the league.

The game on Saturday does come as a good opportunity, purely down to the fact that Swansea have been very inconsistent of late.