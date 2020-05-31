Ex-Fulham star reveals how European giants tried to tempt him from Craven Cottage

Ex-Fulham starlet and current Liverpool man Harvey Elliott has revealed how Real Madrid tried to tempt him from Craven Cottage before his 2019 move to Anfield.

The 17-year-old became Fulham’s youngest ever first-team player when he featured for them in the EFL Cup in September 2018, aged just 15 years and 174 days.

Then just 30 days after his 16th birthday he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League, claiming the title from ex-Fulham player Matthew Briggs.

His arrival onto the scene made him hot property last summer. All of Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid were monitoring the Fulham man, and the latter even invited him to the Bernabeu, and arranged a meeting with club-captain Sergio Ramos.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Rui Fonte played in the Premier League? Yes No

Though as told in The Athletic’s report, Elliott turned down the chance to meet Ramos because of his acts in the 2018 Champions League final – Liverpool played Madrid in the final and eventually lost after Mo Salah was forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Ramos appeared to drag Salah down by his arm, and intentionally injure him.

Elliott then signed for Liverpool last summer, and has since made a handful of appearances for the first-team. He looks a really talented player and one who Liverpool will be looking towards in the future.

The verdict

Fulham fans never saw enough of Elliott, but from what they and the rest of the world saw, they quickly knew that he was a special talent. Liverpool seems like a good place for Elliott to progress, and we could well see a lot more of him next season.