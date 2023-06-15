Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce earlier this month.

The Whites opted against renewing the 68-year-old's short-term contract after he failed to keep them in the Premier League, picking up just one point from his four games in charge.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for Leeds which saw the dismissals of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, while there have been significant changes off the field with director of football Victor Orta departing and chairman Andrea Radrizzani agreeing to sell his share in the club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

Who has been linked with the Leeds United job?

There have been a number of managers linked with the vacancy, including Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Graham Potter, Daniel Farke, Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan, Rob Edwards, Regis Le Bris and Carlos Carvalhal.

Of those options, Rodgers would undoubtedly be the standout candidate, but the 50-year-old is closing in on a return to Celtic, while he is said to have given "firm indications" that he is unwilling to drop down to the Championship.

Journalist Alex Crook claims that Potter is "unlikely" to make a move to Elland Road and he has reportedly turned down fellow newly-relegated side Leicester City.

With Rodgers and Potter seemingly out of the running, the Whites should now turn their attentions to Parker.

Would Scott Parker be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Parker has been out of work since being sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge in March after picking up just two wins from his 12 games in charge.

It was undoubtedly a disappointing spell for Parker, but he instead of being ridiculed for his failure, he should be commended for going abroad and attempting to broaden his managerial horizons.

Parker's record in England is significantly more impressive and one of the main reasons the Whites should opt for him is the fact that he has won promotion in both his seasons managing in the Championship, leading Fulham back to the Premier League in 2020 before repeating the feat with Bournemouth in 2022.

One of the main criticisms levelled at Parker is that his possession based style of play is too ponderous and predictable and while it is true that his brand of football is unlikely to excite the fans, particularly when compared with that of Marcelo Bielsa, a safer and more controlled approach could be exactly what Leeds need.

The Whites conceded 78 goals in the Premier League this season, the most in the division and the players were forced to adapt to three contrasting styles of play under Marsch, Gracia and Allardyce.

Parker would give Leeds an identity and he would certainly make them more organised, which would provide an excellent platform to build their promotion push.

It is unfair to say the 42-year-old's sides do not score goals and he could be the perfect manager to reignite the career of Patrick Bamford, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke enjoying prolific seasons in the second tier under Parker at Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

There would certainly be risks attached to Parker's appointment but as promotion is likely to be the target at Elland Road, there are few managers with a better track record in that department than Parker.