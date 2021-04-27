Ex-Everton man names the 13-goal EFL ace who Carlo Ancelotti should consider signing this summer

Marcus Bent believes that Everton should be looking to make a summer move for Ismaila Sarr.

The Watford winger has enjoyed a wonderful season in which he’s played a key role in helping the club to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Sarr has scored 13 goals this term and created 10 more for the Hornets, leading to his reputation as one of the best players outside of the top flight.

As a result it’s inevitable that the player would attract interest from elsewhere.

Sarr will be playing in the Premier League with Watford next term, but according to former striker Marcus Bent, he’s a player who should be targeted by Everton.

The Toffees will be looking to strengthen this summer and Bent believes that Sarr could be an ideal addition for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Bent said: “He’s stayed at Watford and he’s scored a load of goals and got them promoted.

“He’s on the rise, but he’s coming to an age where he’s showing maturity about his game.

“Being promoted, he’s still buzzing, playing in the Premier League, and he’s done really well. I think that would be a good move for him and Everton.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Ismaila Sarr would be a good signing for Everton, but I can’t see Watford selling.

After securing promotion there’s no real need for the Hornets to move the player on as they simply won’t have the need for the funds this summer.

Sarr will be key in helping Watford to try and avoid relegation and that’s why I doubt that he’ll move on this summer.