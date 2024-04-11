Highlights Leicester City is facing charges for breaching financial rules similar to Manchester City, with potential points deduction penalty looming.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Leicester is playing the long game like Man City, using delay tactics for advantage.

The Foxes may suffer consequences of their own making with a potential points penalty affecting their current top spot in the Championship table.

Ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness has claimed Leicester City have taken similar action against the Premier League as Manchester City.

The Foxes have been charged with an alleged breach of the league’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

This could lead to a points deduction penalty if they are found guilty by an independent commission.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been docked points this season following guilty verdicts for similar breaches.

But the Championship side has issued a statement confirming legal proceedings against the top flight, as well as the EFL, following the charge.

Keith Wyness compares Leicester stance to Man City

Wyness, who was CEO at Everton from 2004 to 2009, believes that Leicester are using delay tactics to try and help their case with the Premier League.

Man City have done the same, following the 115 charges of various rule breaches the Premier League handed them last year, for which an outcome has still yet to be decided.

“Well, I’m still waiting to see how the Premier League react to the threat of a lawsuit from Leicester,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“A lot will depend on that, and I think they’re playing the long game like how Man City have done.

“They’ll probably be hoping for a change in rules soon, which could be a mitigating factor.

Related Gabby Agbonlahor makes fresh promotion prediction after Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds slip-ups Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his prediction for who will earn promotion from the Championship this season

“I think that would sway a commission.

“The big problem here is with their wage bill.

“They didn’t cut it effectively when they came into the Championship, and that will be their biggest issue.

“I was lucky at Aston Villa that we inherited a lot of players who had a 50% relegation clause in their contract.

“That allows an automatic cut of the wage bill.

“They wanted to ensure promotion, but it’s going to be tight for them.

“Either way, they’re going to have a headache.”

Leicester City's registration ban

Leicester have been placed under a registration ban by the EFL while we still await any verdict on the case involving potential PSR breaches.

This could have a serious impact on their ability to sign new players in the summer, unless this issue is resolved by then.

The Foxes will be hoping to make a return to the top flight for next season, with Enzo Maresca’s team currently top of the Championship table.

However, the threat of a potential points penalty will loom over them until a verdict is reached at some point in the future.

Leicester are in mess of their own making

Leicester signed up to these financial rules and now are potentially in trouble of failing to comply with them.

They will have nobody to blame but themselves if they are found guilty and receive a points penalty.

This could have a huge impact on the team’s ambitions in the near future, as a points deduction penalty can be the difference between finishing above or below their expected target.

If a penalty is handed out now, it could see them drop into the play-off places, which would jeopardise their promotion bid.

Similarly, it would hurt their goal of promotion or staying up next season, depending on what league they’re competing in.