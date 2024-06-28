Keith Wyness has claimed that Leeds United’s Archie Gray is worth around the £45m- £50m mark.

The youngster is attracting transfer interest following the Whites’ failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old emerged as a bright, young prospect last season, earning his breakthrough into the first team squad under Daniel Farke.

The midfielder featured 44 times in the Championship, including 40 starts, to cement himself as a key part of the side (all stats from Fbref).

But a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final has led to speculation over the futures of multiple key Leeds players this summer.

Archie Gray's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 48.29 Pass Completion (%) 82.80 Progressive Passes 4.15 Progressive Carries 1.80 Successful Take-ons 1.08 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.78 Progressive Passes Received 2.43

Archie Gray’s £50 million valuation

Wyness believes staying in the Championship with Leeds would be the best step for Gray’s career at this stage.

However, the former Everton and Aston Villa CEO has claimed that the youngster’s valuation is worth around £45 to 50 million amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Man City.

“Archie Gray is steeped in Leeds, we understand the family and personal connection with the club,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“I think another season in the Championship for him would be great. He will be crucial in getting the club promoted.

Related Leeds United eyeing move for Fulham player as potential Illan Meslier replacement Marek Rodak has emerged on the Whites' target list, with fellow shot-stopper Meslier being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

“If he left after getting them up, and went overseas, that would be ideal – rather than competing in another Premier League team.

“Germany would be a great move for him. I think he’ll give Leeds one more season to help them up, which would be well-received.

“In terms of valuation, you’ve got to be looking at the £45m to £50m mark.

“He’s still young but the talent is there, and if he can get through another tough Championship season with another year of experience – he can reach that valuation.”

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the teenager this summer, as clubs circle around Leeds’ most exciting young talent.

Leeds United’s summer plans

Gray is not the only top star attracting transfer interest this summer, meaning it could be a busy couple of months ahead at Elland Road.

It has been reported that clubs are looking at Crysencio Summerville, including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton all mentioned as potential next destinations.

Wilfried Gnonto has also been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton, with questions surrounding his future with the Yorkshire outfit.

Farke will be hoping that he can build a team capable of a top two finish next year, but have to do so without these top stars, which will come as a big blow.

Gray valuation of £45 to 50 million will be difficult to pay

While Gray is a very exciting prospect, he is not quite the finished article just yet, so it’s hard to justify spending that much to sign him at this point.

Another year in the Championship would likely be the best path forward for the midfielder, with the guarantee of game time at Elland Road being essential.

Gray has the potential to step up to a top flight level, but another year in the second tier will be good for him.

On that basis, it would be a surprise if anyone stumped up a fee of £45 to 50 million to sign him just yet.