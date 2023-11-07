With the pressure very much building on David Wagner at Norwich City, the Norfolk club are said to be already looking at replacements ahead of new sporting director Ben Knapper's arrival at the end of November.

Knapper is already in contact with the current hierarchy in regards to Wagner's future after results have fallen off a cliff since late August, and although the ex-Huddersfield man will be in charge against Cardiff City this weekend, it looks as though a change may be coming - especially as Knapper is now starting his job two weeks early.

And on the shortlist, according to a report from TEAMtalk, is Frank Lampard.

The former Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss is high on the club's agenda should they decide to finally part company with Wagner, and Lampard is said to be interested in the job if it comes about and also keen on coming back to the Championship, having lost the 2019 play-off final with the Rams.

Frank Lampard's managerial career

Over a year after announcing his retirement as a player after his stint with New York City FC, Lampard was installed into the hot-seat at Derby, who splashed the cash in an attempt to get back to the Premier League.

Also helped with talented young loanees such as Harry Wilson, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, the Rams got all the way to Wembley, but they were defeated by Aston Villa in the play-off final - Lampard had impressed though which led to Chelsea giving him in a chance in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

It was very early to give Lampard such a big job in his career, but he secured a fourth place finish in the 2019-20 Premier League and got the Blues to the FA Cup final.

Things went awry in 2020-21 though as by January, Chelsea were ninth in the top flight of English football and Lampard was sacked, waiting it out a year before his next job, which came with Everton.

Team Year Joined Year Departed Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Derby County 2018 2019 57 24 17 16 42.1% Chelsea 2019 2021 84 44 17 23 52.4% Everton 2022 2023 44 12 8 24 27.3% Chelsea 2023 2023 11 1 2 8 9.1% 196 81 44 71 32.73%

Lampard guided the Toffees to Premier League safety, but he had a disastrous first half of the following campaign which saw him once again sacked in January, almost one year to the day that he was axed by Chelsea too.

He did return to Stamford Bridge however in a caretaker capacity to end the 2022-23 campaign, but with just one win in 11 matches it was a disaster - now he is waiting for another opportunity in football.

Would Frank Lampard be a good appointment for Norwich City?

It would certainly be a big name for Norwich fans to get invested in, but that method doesn't always work wonders.

Lampard has definitely done some good things in his managerial career so far, but his time at Everton was pretty poor and he struggled to get anything out of Chelsea's squad at the end of last season.

The drop down to the Championship though could be what is required to rebuild the former England international's career though, and Norwich are a club with some good assets.

There are perhaps potential candidates who have done better in the last couple of years that City fans would prefer, but Lampard would still be a decent appointment.