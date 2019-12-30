Ex-England striker urges Sheffield Wednesday man to make Celtic switch

Ex-England striker Darren Bent has suggested that Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes should join Celtic in January as it is the next best thing to a Premier League move.

The 29-year-old has been a bit-part player at Hillsborough this season–making 12 appearances and starting just four times in the Championship.

Rhodes’ only goals of the season (three) came against Nottingham Forest earlier this month when he scored a first-half hat-trick as Wednesday hammered the Reds 4-0.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that Rhodes had emerged as a target for Celtic, who were considering bringing the 29-year-old in to strengthen their attacking options as they push for more domestic success and a deep Europa League run.

The report claims that the Owls are themselves looking to take a new striker on loan, leaving the door open for Rhodes to join the Glasgow club on a temporary deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent indicated that the move could work perfectly for both parties.

He said: “Yeah I think he could go up to Scotland and score goals quite consistently.

“I’ve always wondered about Jordan Rhodes as he seems to score as much as he wants when in League One or in the Championship, but no one has really given him an opportunity in the Premier League by thinking yeah I think he can do it.

“But for someone like him who has scored that many goals, no one is looking to give him that opportunity in the Premier League so Celtic is the next best thing for him.

“Talking about Champions League football, winning trophies, fighting with Rangers, so I think for someone like Jordan Rhodes that could be really good for him.”

Other than the hat-trick against Forest, the Scotsman has struggled in front of goal this season but has a fantastic past record–scoring more than 100 Championship goals and 70 in League One.

Wednesday are sixth as things stand and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hull City to Hillsborough on New Year’s Day.

The Verdict

You feel Bent is bang on here–things haven’t really gone Rhodes way at Wednesday this season, so a fresh start at Celtic could be exactly what he needs to revitalise his career and would allow him to play European football and perhaps win some trophies.

He did a great job as a bit-part player at Norwich City last season, scoring some vital goals in their successful promotion push.

It seemed as though he was back to his best after his hat-trick against Forest but he has been disappointing since, so it makes sense for Wednesday to look to offload him.

If Celtic can get him back to his best, it could be a very shrewd signing.