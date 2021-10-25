Ex-England player delivers verdict on potential Celtic transfer swoop for Derby County man

Former England international Paul Robinson believes that Celtic would be wise to try and take advantage of Derby County’s struggles by swooping for young left-back Lee Buchanan in January.

The 20-year-old was eyed up by the Rams’ rivals Nottingham Forest over the summer, but bids were rejected for the youngster despite the club’s perilous financial position.

It’s a situation which has now worsened with County now in administration, and if a takeover hasn’t been sorted by the turn of the year then their most talented players could be up for grabs.

And it appears that Buchanan has admirers, with Hoops scout Mick Doherty checking him out in action last week according to The Sun.

Derby’s position would be strengthened should they be able to seal new ownership but that is a technicality for now.

We saw Wigan lose some of their most talented players last season on the cheap whilst in administration and Robinson, who played for the likes of Tottenham, Leeds and Blackburn, thinks that Celtic could make a swoop for Buchanan when the window re-opens.

“There aren’t a lot of assets at Derby County when you look at that club,” Robinson said to Football Insider.

“The players that are there, the contracts that they’re on and the ages that they’re at, it’s not too promising.

“Whoever ends up buying that club is not going to have a lot of top assets to trade with. Celtic can use that to their advantage.

“If the administrators look to move some players on, he is certainly one of them who will command a decent transfer fee.”

The Verdict

With the news that has emerged this evening of American businessman Chris Kirchner being interested in purchasing the Rams, they may be out of trouble sooner rather than later.

A deal ideally would be tied up before the turn of the year, and that would mean their more valuable assets like Buchanan will not be at risk of having to be cashed in on as the vultures circle.

If it was any club other than Forest who came in for Buchanan in the summer, Derby may have considered the bids that came but he remained at Pride Park and has been playing his part in the club’s good results this season.

He is getting noticed more and more hence Celtic’s scouting mission and with their own issues at left-back still not solved, it could be a shrewd move if they can get it done.