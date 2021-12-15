Ex-England international names the most impressive Championship team this season

Championship table-toppers Fulham have been named as the most impressive side in the division so far this season by former England international Michael Dawson.

As we approach the half-way stage of the season, Marco Silva’s side are top of the pack despite not winning in any of their last four matches.

Draws against Derby, Preston, their nearest challengers Bournemouth and then Luton Town has meant just four points out of a possible 12 for the west London club.

Before the goalless draw against Derby though they did win seven matches on the spin – including a 7-0 dismantling of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park and naturally they have caught the eye from a number of ex-professionals who now work as pundits.

With Dawson now retired after a final spell at his boyhood club Nottingham Forest, he’s been able to take in a lot of EFL action and has been suitably impressed by the Cottagers the most.

“In terms of a most impressive team it has to be Fulham, which doesn’t surprise me,” Dawson told the Express.

“With the squad that Marco Silva has got, you would expect them to be in the top two. “The calibre of player who is there and has stayed there from the Premier League – they are nearly the same team who got promoted two years ago. “Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 22 goals before Christmas is an amazing return.” The Verdict It doesn’t take a half-decent pundit to work out that Fulham over the course of the season so far have been the most impressive side. But if we are going on more recent performances then you could say others have trumped the Cottagers, even though Silva’s side are still playing relatively well without winning matches. With how Nottingham Forest are playing recently it’s perhaps a surprise that Dawson did not show a bit of bias but even still Steve Cooper’s side right now are one of the form teams and are playing great football. But some of Fulham’s attacking performances have been mind-blowing – and for the players they have at their disposal so they should be.