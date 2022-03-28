Ex-England international makes Flynn Downes and Swansea transfer prediction following Leeds United interest

Former England international midfielder Kieron Dyer believes that Flynn Downes will depart Swansea City in an eight-figure transfer move this summer.

Dyer, who quit his role as Ipswich Town’s under-23’s manager this week, was at the Tractor Boys in that role since October 2020, but also combined that with working under Paul Cook at the back end of the 2020-21 campaign with the senior squad.

That means he worked with Downes, who came through the Suffolk side’s academy before making his debut in 2017 as an 18-year-old – he went on to play 99 times for Ipswich in all competitions.

Downes ended up departing though for pastures new this summer, with Championship outfit Swansea City taking a punt on the 23-year-old for around a fee of £1.5 million.

Since then, Downes has played for the Swans 31 times under Russell Martin and his performances have seen him linked with a summer transfer move to Leeds United if Kalvin Phillips ends up departing Elland Road.

And Dyer is of the belief that a top flight move for Downes is coming at the end of the season, but also admitted that he could still be at Portman Road if a meeting with Paul Cook didn’t take a turn for the worse.

“Flynn was in the bomb squad which, by the way, I totally agreed with because I was in the meeting when he said to Paul Cook that he would like to move on,” Dyer said regarding Downes’ exit from Ipswich in the summer, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“But he’s always been emotional. He’s that type of character. So me and BK (Bryan Klug) were good for him. We listened to him, we understood him.

“We got to the point where we arranged a truce meeting with him and Paul Cook so that it could be agreed that he could stay.

“But it was two alpha males going at it, the meeting didn’t go to plan and Flynn left.

“Either myself or Bryan should have been in that room. If I could have persuaded Flynn to stay we would have had a midfield of Sam Morsy and Flynn Downes and would be top of the league! I’m telling you now, Flynn Downes will go for £10 million this summer to a Premier League club.

“That pains me because I could have made a difference and I let that slip after we put all that work in.”

The Verdict

Downes has clearly impressed enough at Swansea this season to attract Premier League interest, and you imagine it won’t just be Leeds keeping an eye on him.

And if Swansea do get bids in the region of £10 million for him then that is going to be extremely hard for them to turn down.

That is money that can be easily re-invested to find another version of Downes, perhaps an even younger one, but the allure of top flight football would be a real head-turner for him.

But spare a thought for Ipswich, who could have really made a lot more money on the midfielder if they had just perhaps been able to keep a hold of him for one more season – however he may not have flourished like he has done under Russell Martin so it is all ifs and buts.