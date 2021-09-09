Ex-England ace suggests swift West Brom transfer move highlights key ability in promotion race

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has insisted that West Brom’s decision to swiftly bring Kean Bryan in shows that they have the right mentality as a club to win promotion this season.

The Baggies have got off to a strong start to the campaign under Valerien Ismael as they target an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

However, West Brom have been rocked by injury issues to both Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea.

The latter has now been ruled out of action for around six months after suffering a fractured ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

As a result, West Brom made the decision to finally make a move for former Sheffield United defender Bryan, who was available on a free transfer following his decision to turn down a new deal with the Blades earlier in the summer.

That move came after the Baggies had been linked with a potential move for Bryan earlier in the summer transfer window before they brought Clarke into the club from Brighton.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson insisted that West Brom’s ability to react swiftly to O’Shea’s injury setback and bring in Bryan to replace him shows that they are serious about getting promoted this season.

He said: “It shows that they are serious about promotion.

“They have been very proactive in the market since [Valerien] Ismael has come in. They clearly want to bounce straight back.

“I really like what West Brom have done. They have kept the nucleus of their squad together and brought in some really good players to compliment that.

“Losing a player like O’Shea for that length of time is a blow so it is great that they have acted quick and got a natural replacement in Bryan now.

“There is a lot of talk about players running down their contracts. If you are a decent player when the window shuts lots of clubs are going to want you.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Robinson here, West Brom did very well to react so swiftly to the blow of losing O’Shea for a prolonged period.

The Baggies’ squad is still looking strong ahead of their return to action now that they have been able to add Bryan to their list of options.

The defender will be out to show that he can be more than just a stop-gap until O’Shea recovers from injury. While after making the bold decision to reject a new deal from Sheffield United, he will also be determined to prove himself right and show he can establish himself at West Brom.

Bryan did deliver some strong performances in the Premier League for Sheffield United when circumstances forced the Blades to give him a run in the side.

However, he was never able to fully convince at Bramall Lane and show he could be a regular starter for them.

Therefore, Bryan has a point to prove at the Hawthorns. In terms of free-agent signings that the Baggies could have made to replace O’Shea, this one seems to have been the best available option.