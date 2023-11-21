Whilst they may now be a League Two club, in 2006 Colchester United were riding the crest of a wave and the Essex outfit had just been promoted to the Championship for the first time in their existence.

There were plenty of veterans or players in the primes of their careers such as Jamie Cureton and Chris Iwelumo who were stars at the time, but the rising star of the U's was Greg Halford.

Who is Greg Halford?

Halford had come through Colchester's academy system, and after loan stints with Braintree and Aylesbury as a teenager, the right-back became a regular in the first-team from 2004 onwards.

His performances in League One led to a call-up to the England under-20's squad in 2005, where he earned four caps, and by the halfway stage of the 2006-07 Championship season had arrived, Halford was 22 years of age and being courted by many Premier League clubs.

In the end, it was Reading who ended up signing Halford for £2.25 million, a club record sale for Colchester, and whilst it didn't work out at the Royals for him - and in the Premier League in his career for that matter - he was more of a success at Championship level with over 300 outings to his name.

Now a Hashtag United player in the seventh tier of English football at the age of 38, Halford has now revealed that it could have been a completely different story if he signed for another club in 2007, and there were some massive ones keen.

Which Premier League clubs were interested in Greg Halford in 2007?

Halford has now revealed that the majority of the Premier League in the 2006-07 season were after his services in some way, shape or form, with just two big clubs not making contact with Colchester to discuss a transfer as he discussed Sunderland's interest some six months before he ended up joining the Wearsiders.

"Quinny (Niall Quinn, then Sunderland chairman) comes and he's like 'What are you doing in January? We'd like to sign you' kind of thing, and at that time I had literally 90 per cent of the Premier League wanting to sign me," Halford said on the Undr The Cosh podcast.

"And I was like, they're second from bottom in the Championship, I don't really want to go because I know I'm going to be going straight to the Prem in January.

"So, I just said said I'm flattered but I think things are going to happen differently in January, I don't know what's going to happen, knowing that I was going to go to the Premier League and they just kept tabs on me and obviously I ended up going to Reading in January, but they kept tabs on me and ended up getting me in the summer.

"I think it was only Chelsea and Spurs that didn't put an offer - I thought at that time I didn't want to go too big too quickly.

"I thought it'd be harder for me to get into the team whereas Reading kind of mirrored Colchester to a certain point where it was a family club, smaller club in the Premier League.

"I thought I'd be able to fit well into the way they played and speaking to (Steve) Coppell I just felt that it would have been best for me and my career going to the next level after that."

Things of course did not work out the way that Halford would have planned, as he made very little appearances for Reading and then Sunderland, but he still got a top flight move off the back of his performances on loan for Sheffield United in 2009 when switching to Wolves.

Looking back on the career that Halford had, it's perhaps a surprise to think that Man United and Liverpool among other clubs were tracking the utility man, but he had been performing well at Championship level at the age of just 21 and then 2022, so it wasn't too much of a shock at the time.

If a Man Utd did come in for Halford though and he went there, it's probably still unlikely that he would have gone on to bigger and better things, but it will be a major sense of 'What if?' for the veteran defender.