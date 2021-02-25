Ex-Derby man among list: 5 players Nottingham Forest have suffered the most damage from

Every football team tend to have an opposition player who they hate playing against.

This is certainly the case for Nottingham Forest, who have come up against many top players during their time in the Premier League and in the Championship.

This season has been a disappointing one for Forest, and they conceded a fair amount of goals before Chris Hughton firmly got to grips with his squad.

Only true Nottingham Forest fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Reds striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 Forest signed Lewis Grabban from which club? Aston Villa Sunderland Bournemouth Southampton

Who has inflicted the most damage on Forest in their history?

Ross McCormack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sam Vokes have all enjoyed playing against Forest, but who else? Here, we take a look…

Rudy Gestede – 8

Gestede played for Aston Villa, Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Blackburn during his time in England, scoring 35 goals in 72 games for the latter.

Eight of his 61 goals in English football came against Nottingham Forest, with the towering forward facing the Reds 10 times.

Matej Vydra – 9

Vydra scored plenty of goals for Derby County and Watford, and even won the Championship Golden Boot back in 2017/18 for the Rams.

Vydra – now plying his trade for Burnley – has scored nine goals in eight games against Forest in his career, chipping in with three assists.

Alan Shearer – 10

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals to his name enjoyed playing against Forest.

The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker scored 10 goals in nine appearances against the Reds.

Roger Hunt – 10

Hunt – who racked up over 400 appearances for Liverpool during an 11-year spell at Anfield – enjoyed scoring goals against Forest, too.

The striker found the net 10 times against the Reds, turning out 12 times against the club in total over the course of his career.

Ian Rush – 10

Rush played against Forest on 26 separate occasions, and was a real nuisance for the Reds’ defence in that time.

The Welshman scored 10 goals and chipped in with one assist against the Reds, with most of those goals coming in a Liverpool shirt.