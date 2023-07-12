Former Derby County teammates to Jason Knight have responded to his emotional farewell message to the club following his departure this week.

The midfielder spent six years at Pride Park, with four of those coming as a key member of the first team squad.

But a move to Bristol City worth £2 million has seen his time with the League One side come to an end.

The Irishman has made the jump to the Championship, signing for Nigel Pearson’s side after the Rams were unable to secure promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt.

What has Jason Knight said regarding the end of his time at Derby County?

Knight took to social media to post an emotional farewell message to supporters of Derby, the club where he made his breakthrough into senior football.

The midfielder has thanked fans for their support, and expressed his love for the time he spent with the Rams.

“My time at Derby County has come to an end,” wrote Knight, via Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone I have worked with at the club from players, managers, staff from the training ground/stadium and everyone in between.

“Coming over as a young boy from Ireland and now leaving as a young man I can truthfully say it has been an incredible experience and how much you have helped me along the way.

“Now I want to say thank you to the Fans.

“The first time I got to wear that Ram on my chest I felt the importance it represented and the support that came with it.

“Your support of me never wavered and I will always be grateful for that.

“We have gone through some great times, some tough times but the togetherness shown throughout was something truly powerful.

“I believe the club is in a really good place with a great owner, a hugely talented squad with amazing staff throughout the club and I wish you all the best for the future.”

This has seen the likes of Tom Lawrence and Bradley Johnson respond with messages of support to their former teammate.

The pair worked alongside Knight during their time at Pride Park, and have wished the 22-year-old the best of luck with this next step in his career.

“Good luck on the next chapter mate,” responded Lawrence.

“All the best Knight, top pro,” wrote Johnson.

Will a move to Bristol City be a good next step for Jason Knight?

Knight should be playing in the Championship given his level of talent.

Failure to gain promotion last season made it very difficult for Derby to hold onto their star player, who probably could have pushed for a move 12 months ago but stuck around to help with their promotion efforts.

City will be an interesting next step, with Nigel Pearson trying to build a side capable of fighting for promotion.

If the Robins hold onto Alex Scott then the pair could form a great partnership in midfield that could prove quite dangerous.