Ex-Derby County and Tottenham man details transfer intentions as summer window looms

Tom Huddlestone has revealed that he hopes to return to professional football during the summer transfer window.

The central midfielder has enjoyed a wonderful career in which he’s played for Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City while also making four appearances for the England national team.

The 35-year-old most recently played for the Rams but left the club at the end of his contract last summer.

Despite looking for a new club, Huddlestone was unable to earn a contract during the 2020-21 campaign, but after taking to social media to hail the efforts of former clubs Hull City and Derby County, the midfielder claimed that he hoped to return to the game before the new season.

Taking to Twitter, Huddlestone said: “Frustrating to not have played for a team this season.

“Hopefully next year I get back in somewhere.

“Also congrats to 2 former teams in Hull City and Derby County on their promotion and survival efforts.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Tom Huddlestone would be an excellent addition for a club in the EFL.

At 35 years of age it’s clear that his best days may be behind them but given the technical quality and experience that the player holds, he could be a real game-changer in the Championship or League One.

Whether he’ll be able to earn a deal in England, however, remains to be seen.