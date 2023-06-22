Leeds United are continuing their pursuit of a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Yorkshire outfit will be appointing their fourth manager in the space of a year, after a terrible season endured their three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end.

Their search for a new manager has taken them to a host of names, with ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira being the latest name to emerge as an option.

The Frenchman has now reportedly moved to the top of the club’s managerial shortlist, as they look to conclude the final round of interviews this week, as per The Guardian.

What is the latest with Leeds United’s managerial search?

The Yorkshire club have been linked with a host of managers since it was announced that Sam Allardyce would be leaving the club after his short spell in charge.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager, and they were, Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Daniel Farke.

However, Rodgers has been appointed the new Celtic manager and Corberan is believed to be no longer under consideration for the club.

While another name that has been previously mentioned and is believed to still be in the running is ex-Bournemouth manager Scott Parker.

It then emerged that Vieira was an option the club were also considering, as he remains unemployed following his sacking from Crystal Palace.

The Daily Mail then reported on Tuesday that Vieira was a ‘serious contender’ for the role, while Farke and Parker remained in the running.

It is now being reported by The Guardian that Vieira tops the shortlist after indicating an enthusiasm to take the reins at Elland Road.

Would Patrick Vieira be a good appointment for Leeds United?

There will be concern from some Leeds fans as the 46-year-old has never managed in the Championship before.

So, while Leeds will be expected to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League because of the quality of their players, it doesn’t always work out like that.

It is a big job for whoever takes over, but while he doesn’t have experience in the Championship, Vieira has picked up plenty of experience in Europe and the Premier League.

In his first taste of English management, he guided Crystal Palace to a comfortable Premier League finish. The Frenchman was dismissed from the club, but it seemed to be more, as the team went a bit stale and goals were hard to come by.

Vieira could make Leeds a team that is hard to breakdown and more defensively sound. The one concern would be that he is a cautious manager, but to get the club out of the Championship, he could be a good appointment.