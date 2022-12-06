Ex-Coventry City vice chairman issues verdict on CBS Arena situation following eviction notice

Former Coventry City vice chairman Gary Hoffman is confident that the club will be able to resolve their dispute with Mike Ashley.

The Sky Blues were served an eviction notice by the new owner of the CBS Arena.

This has seen plenty of uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Mark Robins’ side, as they seek a resolution in order to continue hosting league games in the stadium.

Hoffman has held initial discussions with the Frasers Group since their £17 million purchase of the venue.

He played a key role in bringing the club back to the stadium in March of 2021, when they signed a 10-year lease with then owners Wasps.

The 62-year old has claimed that cooperation will be needed in order for Coventry to thrive.

“The tension between CCFC and the stadium has been going on for too long,” said Hoffman, via Coventry Live.

“Whoever owns the stadium and whoever owns the football club, cooperation is needed.

“That is about spirit, partnership and commercials.

“When Coventry Building Society agreed to sponsor the stadium I made it a condition that the football club would have agreed to return there otherwise there would have been no sponsorship.

“I have had some early discussions with the new owners of the Arena but we have not agreed any role yet.

“I have had no discussions about a role while I have been away in Qatar.

“There are too many moving parts and things need to settle down.

“I would only get involved if there was a spirit of partnership and attitude, both short and long term, to work together and for Coventry to play there.”

Coventry make their return to Championship action this weekend, with the season having been on pause due to the winter World Cup.

Robins’ side faces a trip to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading on 10 December.

The Sky Blues will go into the weekend looking to improve upon its position of 12th in the table.

The Verdict

This entire situation has been a huge unwanted distraction heading into the return of the league this weekend.

Having the security of resolving the CBS Arena situation is now a big priority for the club.

Robins will need to set aside all of this and focus on the first team squad as they look to continue their good form from before the break.

The club is just two points from the play-off places, having been bottom of the table not too long ago, so there is a real chance to make some progress in the coming weeks as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.