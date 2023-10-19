Highlights Former Coventry City player Todd Kane has joined Gibraltar team Manchester 62 on a free transfer.

Who is Todd Kane?

The 30-year-old is a name that many fans in the Football League will know, as he has featured for many during his career, including QPR, Coventry and Charlton.

Kane started out at Chelsea, but he understandably failed to breakthrough at Stamford Bridge, with the right-back having eight loan spells, which varied from Hull City to Groningen among others as he searched for game time.

A permanent switch to QPR followed in 2019, and Kane then signed for Coventry two years later.

Despite playing regularly for the Sky Blues in his first season, the defender found it harder to get minutes last time out, so a loan to Charlton was sorted for the final six months of the campaign, but he made just five appearances in the league.

Even though Mark Robins’ side didn’t reach the Premier League, losing the play-off final to Luton on penalties, it always seemed likely that Kane would be leaving when his deal expired, which proved to be the case.

Todd Kane joins Manchester 62

Given his experience in the Football League, it’s perhaps a surprise that Kane hadn’t been picked up in the summer, but he remained on the lookout for his new club.

And, in a shock move, it was announced on Thursday that Kane had agreed to join Gibraltar outfit Manchester 62, with Kane explaining why he was keen to make the switch.

“I am really excited to join Manchester 62, not only to be a part of their journey to win trophies, and push for Europe on the pitch, but to be a part of their journey to make a difference off the pitch, as I will be working with club owner Michael Monsour to help the club in their efforts towards spreading awareness and support for an important issue that is very close to my heart.”

Is this a good move for Todd Kane?

This obviously won’t be the level that he is used to over the years, but it’s a new challenge for Kane, and, as outlined above, he is joining a club that wants to win trophies domestically and then play in Europe.

So, it’s a new experience for the defender, and Kane has also reflected on the off-the-pitch impact he hopes to have.

From a football perspective, there would have been a feeling that Kane had a lot more to offer in the English game, but he may not have had the offers he would’ve expected, or he just fancies a new environment. After all, he has been open to playing abroad in the past, having two loan spells in the Netherlands.

Kane has already linked up with his new side, and he could actually make his Manchester 62 debut when they take on Mons Calpe on Friday night.

His new side have won two and lost one of their opening three games of the season so far.