Ex-Charlton pro offers insight into potential Bowyer departure

Quoted by Sky Sports, former Charlton Athletic defender Paul Konchesky has said that he expects Lee Bowyer to leave the Addicks’ managerial post in the off-season after the club’s relegation into League One.

The men from The Valley have had a torrid campaign on and off the field and ultimately fell short last night as they slumped to a 4-0 loss at Leeds United.

And, for Konchesky, it’s those off-field matters that could finally see Bowyer lose patience at the club and decide to move on.

The former full-back said:

“I think he might move on. He might have taken the club as far as he can and he’s a fantastic young manager so I don’t think he’ll be out of the job for long if he decides to move on.”

The Verdict

Charlton fans might well get over their relegation quickly if some assurances over the ownership and the manager were made quickly, but that just does not seem likely right now.

Bowyer has done a good job at the club overall, despite last night’s relegation, and it seems fair to assume we don’t actually know everything he has to deal with in terms of the fiasco at boardroom level.

We’re still awaiting confirmation that those now in charge of the club are actually going to be deemed ‘fit and proper’ – though even then there’d be little belief in that.

Let’s just hope things can be sorted quickly at SE7 for a club that seems in perpetual crisis right now.