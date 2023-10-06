The search for Bradford City's new manager is on after Mark Hughes lost his job at Valley Parade on Wednesday night.

The experienced Welshman was a shock appointment back in 2022 for the Bantams, having been out of football for over three years and all his club jobs coming at Premier League level.

But Hughes dropped down three leagues to take on the challenge in West Yorkshire - it did not go as hoped though as City lost out in the League Two play-off semi-finals to Carlisle United last season, and the start of the 2023-24 campaign hasn't gone swimmingly either.

After just three victories in 11 matches in the league season, Hughes has lost his job following a 2-1 away defeat at Tranmere Rovers, leaving the hierarchy at the West Yorkshire outfit to look for his successor.

There is likely going to be plenty of interest in the vacancy considering Bradford are somewhat of a sleeping giant in League Two, and one individual who is believed to be keen is someone with recent Championship and League One experience.

That man is Dean Holden, who has signalled his intentions to be in the running for the City job, according to the Telegraph & Argus.

Who is Dean Holden?

44-year-old Holden was most recently with League One side Charlton Athletic, but just five matches into the 2023-24 season he was sacked by the Addicks' new owners SE7 Partners.

Holden took charge of 32 matches for Charlton, winning 12 of them with a 37.5 per cent win percentage, but it wasn't good enough for Charlton's hierarchy having lost four league matches in a row to start 2023-24.

During his playing career, Holden was a right-back and started off at Bolton Wanderers, but the club he most appeared for was Oldham Athletic between 2002 and 2005, featuring 125 times for the Latics.

Also playing for Peterborough United, Falkirk, Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham, Chesterfield, Rochdale and Walsall in his 15-year career, Holden started his coaching career at ex-club Oldham, becoming assistant to head coach Lee Holden in 2014.

Holden soon became manager of the Greater Manchester club on a temporary basis, before departing the club altogether in January 2016 and briefly re-joining Walsall in a coaching capacity.

Linking up with Johnson once more in 2016, this time at Bristol City, Holden stayed by his side until he was handed the role of caretaker manager in 2020 at Ashton Gate, which later became permanent.

A 44.2 per cent win percentage was not enough to keep him in the job for any longer than seven months though as Holden was sacked in February 2021, and then after over a year as a first-team coach at Stoke City, he headed to Charlton in December 2022.

Would Dean Holden be a good appointment for Bradford City?

Holden hasn't been able to hold down any of his managerial jobs for longer than a year, but there's every reason to believe that he is a good coach, as evidenced with the amount of roles he has had and the managers that have entrusted him.

Perhaps Holden was harshly sacked by Charlton when it was all said and done as it was very early into the season, but they may have wanted their own man in following the summer takeover at The Valley anyway.

Dropping down to League Two at any point in the near future probably wasn't on Holden's agenda, but Bradford City are a big club and it is a big opportunity for someone.

With Bradford close to Holden's Manchester base as well, it's a potential appointment that could be exciting and suit all parties.