Former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is set to join Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at Leeds United.

That's according to journalist Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds.

Robinson has been out of work since February 26th after his sacking by Oxford, he departed the club after almost five years in charge.

Robinson comes to Elland Road with a wealth of experience. He has managed almost 700 career games in the EFL at the age of just 42.

He spent six years with MK Dons where he gained automatic promotion in 2014/15, Robinson then joined Charlton for a further year-and-a-half, before moving on to Oxford United in 2018.

Karl Robinson set for Leeds United role?

Sam Allardyce is set to take the reins at Elland Road, as first reported by Phil Hay of The Athletic.

According to Adam Pope, Robinson is in line to work alongside Allardyce once again, the pair worked together during the early stages of his coaching career with Blackburn Rovers.

Pope said: "Ex Oxford United boss Karl Robinson could come in alongside Sam Allardyce if the former England manager is appointed. The pair have worked at Blackburn Rovers together."

Jason Burt of the Telegraph is reporting similarly, he added: "Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson set to come in as no2 to Sam Allardyce if/ when he is appointed by Leeds United. Shrewd move. Both worked together before at Blackburn Rovers and Karl is a good coach/ motivator."

Leeds' current boss Javi Gracia is set to be sacked after talks last night, per reports from Fabrizio Romano. He was appointed in February to take over from Jesse Marsch but faces the sack after just two months and 12 games in charge of Leeds.

Will Robinson be a success at Leeds?

His experience throughout the three tiers of the EFL will stand him in good stead to help Allardyce at Leeds. Robinson probably expected his next job to be as head coach to a team in the football league, but this will be his first taste of Premier League coaching since the days spent at Blackburn.

The 42-year-old will give Allardyce another leadership head among his staff. Between them, they have managed thousands of games at club level.

That may not be enough in Leeds' current predicament, sat 17th in the table and on only 30 points, with hard remaining fixtures. Allardyce is himself a specialist in these scenarios, though. The experience could be a good learning curve for Robinson, who had been involved in a relegation battle of his own this season before his sacking at the Kassam Stadium.