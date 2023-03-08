Ex-Cardiff City player issues verdict on relegation chances of Bluebirds

Cardiff City went a long time without a win in Championship action, but they are finally showing signs of getting their act together.

A run of eight successive league matches without a win saw Mark Hudson lose his job after just four months in the hot-seat in the Welsh capital, and his successor Sabri Lamouchi didn’t have the easiest of starts either.

Three defeats on the bounce for the Frenchman was a worrying sign, with the Bluebirds not having any sort of new manager bounce whatsoever – that may have just been delayed though.

City have picked up nine points out of a possible 12 from their last four games, with wins coming over Birmingham, Reading and Bristol City to stretch the gap to the relegation zone to six points with 11 matches remaining.

They may have finally turned a corner with just two months of the season to play, although there is still some tough matches to go for Lamouchi and his squad to consolidate their position in the league for 2023-24.

One person who believes that Cardiff have enough in the tank to do just that is former favourite Jay Bothroyd, who is positive about their chances of survival and thinks they could climb the table in the final weeks.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played,” Bothroyd said on Sky Sports News, via Wales Online.

“They’ve won three out of the last four now with the new manager so that’s positive, they’re moving in the right direction.

“They just need some more of that and they can move up the table as well because they do have some good players.”

The Verdict

Looking at their squad and options in certain positions, Cardiff will be just fine if they show a little bit of consistency.

The Bluebirds didn’t win a match for over three months, but it now appears that they are pushing forward under Lamouchi who is finally getting his ideas across.

Their victories haven’t exactly come against any of the league’s big-hitters, but all they can keep on doing is beating what is in-front of them to strengthen their position in the relegation battle.

Whilst they still have teams such as West Brom and Sheffield United to play in the coming weeks, they also have fixtures that are favourable on paper, so if they keep performing how they have done generally in the last few weeks then they should have no chance of being relegated.