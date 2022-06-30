Ex-Burnley star offers verdict on Vincent Kompany’s transfer dealings so far

Former Burnley star Wade Elliot is liking the business being done by Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor so far this summer.

At present, the Clarets have signed Luke McNally from Oxford United and Scott Twine from MK Dons.

Manchester City duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley are also reportedly close to make the a switch to Turf Moor – the latter permanently, too.

“Really good signings, really, really good – talented, good age, hungry, so really interesting recruitment that Burnley have gone down and it’s exciting for them.” Elliot said, via Burnley Express.

“They had a brilliant manager in Sean [Dyche], you can’t underestimate the job that he did, it was absolutely phenomenal.

“They’ve decided to go a different route, and it all seems quite exciting for them.

“Hopefully they’ll be in a similar position, they’ll have that excitement and generate some momentum.

“They retained the core of a good squad, and it looks like they’re adding to it with some really talented, young, hungry players.”

Burnley’s 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway with an away trip to Huddersfield Town on July 29th.

The Clarets play their first home game at Turf Moor on August 6th versus Luton Town.

The Verdict

Wade Elliot has clearly been impressed by the route Burnley are going down this summer.

It seems a big transitional period for the club, with plenty departing on frees, and plenty of players being linked with a move to Turf Moor to replace them.

Having said that, bringing players from League One up to what they hope will be the sharp end of the Championship could be a bit of a gamble – particularly when you factor in age.

They do have an experienced core still at the club currently, though, which should ease any fears of an inexperienced side next season.