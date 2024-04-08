While Birmingham City continue their fight for survival in the Championship, they have today appointed a key figure behind the scenes.

Mike Rigg has joined the club, having most recently been in the Technical Director position at UAE club Al Jazira, whom he joined in 2021.

The 53-year-old holds a wealth of knowledge of the English game, having been in the same Technical Director position at Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, FA Wales and at Burnley, where his appointment was the first of its kind at the Lancashire club.

Experience in a youth-filled environment

When announcing the appointment of Rigg earlier today, the Blues spoke of how his appointment will help continue the side's brilliant record of creating pathways into the first team for academy players, with the experienced staff member a master at helping create such pathways at other clubs he has previously worked at across his 34-year career.

In recent years, the Midlands-based side have bought through many talents from their academy and into their first team.

This includes the Bellingham brothers Jude and Jobe, 2022/23 Birmingham City Young Player of the Year winner George Hall and Jordan James, who was also recently nominated for Championship Young Player of the Year for this season.

It can be said then, that with this appointment, the Blues are certainly focused on making sure they create a successful academy environment where they hope to attract similar talents to the ones listed above, give them great experience in the first team and eventually sell them on for millions more than they were originally bought for.

Reaction to the appointment

Upon the announcement, the Blues issued a statement on their website, with quotes coming from both Rigg himself, and current CEO, Garry Cook.

Speaking to the club's media team, Rigg said, "I spoke to Garry Cook and Craig Gardner, and they shared the plans and vision for the Club.

"To be part of that, at a club with the history, traditions and potential of Birmingham City, is really exciting. It is a really important time as we work towards Category 1 status.

"It is essential to attract and develop the best possible players. I have been fortunate over the past 20-plus years to see youth development on a global scale and the EPPP (Elite Player Performance Plan) introduced by the Premier League.

"Youth development is something you have to consistently work on, seven days a week, 365 days of the year. Player recruitment, player coaching and development, education and welfare are all fundamental to what we do. We will be looking to make our Academy world leading in all these aspects in the years to come."

Cook said, "Nothing is more important to the future success of this football club than the Academy. That is why we have appointed Mike Rigg, a senior, respected leader in the professional game.

"His goal is to make the Academy world-class, and he will be given the time and the necessary support to make the Birmingham City Academy revered across the globe.”

Eyes firmly on the future, maybe not on short-term success

The appointment of Rigg may feel, for the fans, like it is coming at a turning point in the Blues' present day.

While many in the stands are currently enjoying the spectacle of seeing such talents as Hall and James grace the pitch, they will also be well aware of the side's current predicament.

The club currently sit in 22nd in the league, one point from safety, and with a run-in containing two play-off chasing sides in Norwich City and Coventry City as well as a penultimate matchday clash with Huddersfield Town, the future may not be all rosy.

With relegation to League One for the first time since the 1994/95 season certainly on the cards, the Rigg's appointment will hopefully begin to quell fears about the club's long-term future, but most fans will still have nervy feelings regarding the club's short-term future and their potential capability to grow their academy from England's third tier.