Ex-Burnley and Leeds United player announces significant decision

Former England international Aaron Lennon, who was last on the books of Championship leaders Burnley, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The winger has revealed on his Twitter account that he has hung up his boots and played his final professional match, ending a career that spanned the best part of 19 years, and has hinted that he will perhaps head into coaching once he has spent some time with his family.

Lennon started his career with local club Leeds United, joining their academy at the age of 14 in 2001, and it would only take him two years to make his professional debut, which came in a Premier League match in August 2003 at 16 years of age.

He made 43 appearances for United, with the majority of them coming in the Championship in the 2004-05 campaign, before he moved on to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2005 to help Leeds’ crippling finances.

The wide player spent 10 years on Spurs’ books, featuring 364 times and scoring 30 goals, with the 2008-09 campaign being his most successful as he won the club’s Player of the Year award.

In his later career, Lennon played for Everton for three-and-a-half years and then headed to Burnley, where he was a rotational or impact player for the most part, playing in 74 Premier League matches for the Clarets with a spell at Turkish outfit Kayserispor sandwiched in the middle of his two stints at Turf Moor in the 2020-21 campaign.

Lennon’s final match in football came in Burnley’s last top flight match to date against Newcastle United back in May as he went out at the top level.

The Verdict

Lennon has had a very storied career and managed to notch up 21 caps for England, which he will remember for the rest of his life.

At his peak, Lennon was an explosive and tricky winger who was a nightmare for full-backs to deal with, and that is what he will be remembered for.

Sure, he lost a lot of his pace in his later career and in-turn lost that goal contribution threat, but he always grafted for his side, especially in his time at Burnley when he perhaps didn’t have that game-changing end product anymore.

It remains to be seen what Lennon does next, but there is perhaps a place somewhere in coaching for someone with his experience of the game.