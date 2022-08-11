Ex-Bristol City man Korey Smith makes bold goal prediction for Andreas Weimann

After scoring a goal in midweek for Bristol City, Korey Smith has now taken to Instagram to post a message about Andreas Weimann and his potential goal haul this season.

Weimann was a key player for City last season and even with the club near the bottom end of the Championship table, he still scored plenty.

In total, the player managed a haul of 22 goals with ten assists in 46 league games. It meant that not only did he feature in every single Bristol City game over the course of the Championship season, he also had an average of 0.70 goals or assists per 90.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Bristol City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ashton Gate? Won 2-0 Won 3-0 Won 4-0 Won 5-0

This season, the player has picked up where he left off in the league. He’s played in two games already for City and has already scored in the two fixtures, with one assist. His rate currently then is 1.50 per 90 and after a goal against Sunderland in the cup too, the player seems to be in some of the best form of his career.

He’ll be a key player again for the Robins this campaign and it seems others know that too, with Korey Smith posting a message to the winger/striker on Instagram about his potential goal tally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Weimann (@andiweimannofficial_)

In it, Smith claims that Weimann will score ’70+ this season’ before also including a GOAT emoji, to signify that he rates the player highly.

Whilst the player likely won’t bag that many goals, he has begun the season well and will likely bag even more for the club this campaign.

The Verdict

Without Andreas Weimann for them, Bristol City could very much have ended up near the relegation zone last season, if not relegated too.

However, with the player bagging plenty of goals over the course of the season – 20+ is an incredible record considering that he sometimes also played further back on the field – he singlehandedly dragged his side up the table and if he can do it again, then he and boss Nigel Pearson could likely look up rather than down the division.

He’s arguably a player who is one of the best in his position in the entire Championship and Bristol City are lucky to have him. It’s a surprise a team higher up haven’t tried to sign him in a transfer deal this summer window and he could arguably do a job in the Premier League.

However, the Robins will be happy to see him stay at Ashton Gate – and if he does bag 20 odd goals again, then it could be a good season for the club.