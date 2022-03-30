Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion player reveals reason behind Hull City switch

Ryan Longman has revealed the reason behind his permanent switch to Hull City.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man was on loan with the Tigers to start the season, but confirmed a permanent move midway through the campaign.

Longman had previously spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon last season, scoring nine goals from 51 appearances in all competitions.

A move to the Championship was a natural progression of his development as a player.

But Longman did not see a path forward with the Seagulls and has now admitted that was the main reason for his move to Hull being made permanent.

“I think my path at Brighton was very limited,” said Longman, via Sussex Live.

“Going to Wimbledon was a good starting point for me.

“Now I’ve signed here [at Hull City], I feel at home and I feel comfortable. I’m ready to push on now.”

Longman has featured 28 times in the Championship for Hull this season, starting 22 games.

In that time, he has contributed four goals and four assists for the side as they avoid getting involved in a relegation scrap.

Shota Arveladze’s side are currently 20th in the Championship table, 13 points clear of the drop zone.

Next up for Hull is the visit of Huddersfield Town on April 2.

The Verdict

Longman has found a level that he is capable of performing well at consistently.

The player is only 21-years old and has so much more to add to his game.

That Longman decided to make the move permanent shows he is willing to take control over his own career path.

That he recognised a difficult pathway to breakthrough at Brighton and took the initiative to leave the club shows he has ambitions of playing regularly as the best form of improving his game, which Hull offers him.