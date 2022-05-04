Ex-Bournemouth defender Simon Francis speaks out on David Brooks being declared cancer free

Former AFC Bournemouth captain and assistant first-team technical director Simon Francis has said David Brooks has shown incredible spirit after the player announced he was cancer free earlier today.

Brooks was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in October and has been out indefinitely due to receiving treatment ever since.

Today, in brilliant news, Brooks released a statement announcing he was cancer free and aiming to get back on the pitch in the future.

Francis, a former teammate of Brooks at Bournemouth, has said he cannot wait to see Brooks back on the pitch.

“Ahead of the game tonight I think it will give the lads a lift certainly in the dressing room.” Brooks told Sky Sports News.

“Been following obviously, what’s been happening with Dave (Brooks) been pretty close to him throughout the whole procedure and everything that’s gone on and took him into training when he’s felt up to it, tried to keep him as connected to the lads in the club as possible.

“I’ve got to say, he’s showed incredible spirit to go out the other side of it. And now, as a fan, I’m just excited to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“It will still be a long road. We can’t get too excited just yet but seeing David Brooks back on the football pitch will be incredible.”

The news regarding Brooks broke on the day Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest in an absolutely crucial match for promotion to the Premier League.

Francis says winning tonight and achieving promotion meaning they would be in the top flight when Brooks eventually returns would be fitting given that he is a “Premier League player”.

“He’s a Premier League player at the end of the day, so how fitting if we can do the job this season for him to come back into the Premier League.” Francis continued.

“I’m sure he would have liked to play a massive part this season and he did early on in the season and then the time away he’s had, I think he’ll come back stronger I really do.”

The Verdict

Such amazing news coming out of Bournemouth today.

The whole football community was behind David Brooks and it is great to see him now declare that he is cancer free.

There is a big match in the Championship at the Vitality Stadium tonight but it almost feels insignificant given today’s news.

Brooks will certainly be hoping his teammates can get the business done though, and that the Cherries are a Premier League side when he eventually returns.