Ex-Borussia Dortmund man gives Jude Bellingham hope ahead of proposed move from Birmingham City

Ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert has stated that Jude Bellingham is going to a club who are hunting for trophies, and that the Birmingham City man will be a part of all that.

The 17-year-old has been the talk of a big money move all season. It’s been narrowed down to a battle between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, though it seems the latter have edged it.

News surfaced earlier in the month claiming that there was a deal in place for Bellingham to join the German club, though no official announcement has yet been made.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lambert – who spent 1996-97 Bundesliga season at Dortmund – said of Bellingham’s proposed move to the club:

“It’s a huge club. The fans will put up with everything, as long as you give the hard work – it’s a hard working city. Young players going there at the minute have got a great chance to play with a special club.

“I don’t think they’d bring you in to be a ground in their game where they develop you and then move you on, they want to win trophies and I don’t think anybody should get away from that.”

Birmingham City have had a fairly torrid season in the Championship. They recently saw manager Pep Clotet walk out of the door having not won in 11 Championship fixtures.

They head into the weekend sitting just four points above the Championship drop zone.

The verdict

Dortmund have shown in the recent past that young players – especially those from England – will get their first-team opportunities with the club. Bellingham has been hot property since he first broke onto the scene, and plenty of football fans will be excited to see how he might fare in Germany.