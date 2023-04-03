Oladapo Afolayan has given his reaction to Bolton Wanderers EFL Trophy triumph.

Bolton enjoyed a 4-0 Wembley win against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday

The 25-year old shared the club’s official post to his Instagram followers, with the caption “Congratulations boys,” accompanying the images of his former teammates celebrating.

A 4-0 win over League One rivals Plymouth secured a famous cup win for the club, with Ian Evatt’s side comfortably earning a first trophy for Bolton since they last won this competition in 1989.

Goals from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles in the opening 10 minutes handed Wanderers a 2-0 lead going into half time, which the team extended to four with further goals from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones.

It was a celebratory affair for a club that was on the brink of collapse just a few years ago, with this win proving that Bolton are well on their way to getting back to a position of prominence once again.

Afolayan departed the club in January, signing for German outfit St. Pauli in a reported deal worth £500,000.

The forward managed 22 appearances in the league for Bolton before his January exit, contributing three goals and two assists from 13 starts.

Afolayan has gone on to make nine league appearances in the 2. Bundesliga, with his new side sitting 4th in the table.Bolton are 5th in the third tier standings, chasing promotion to the Championship.

Evatt’s side are 16 points adrift of the automatic promotion places with only eight games remaining, but have a goal difference advantage over the chasing pack outside of the play-off places in what has been a hotly contested battle for a top six place.

Bolton return to league action on Friday with a trip to face Exeter City.

Can Bolton go on to secure Championship promotion?

The nature of Sunday’s cup win could prove to be huge for Bolton, especially considering the level of opposition.

Plymouth have been the team to beat in League One all season but Evatt’s side showed they can go toe-to-toe with the best the third tier has to offer.

This should give them the best of confidence for taking on the play-offs if they can manage to get there, with this cup experience being a great asset for the squad to have.

But there are still eight games to play and it is still so tight at the top, so Bolton cannot afford any slip up in concentration in the immediate aftermath of this cup triumph.