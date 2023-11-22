Highlights A party linked to former Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson is potentially interested in buying League One side Reading.

A party linked to former Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson are potentially interested in buying League One side Reading, according to The Telegraph.

The Royals are currently up for sale with Dai Yongge now open to selling the club, having previously been committed to continue owning the club.

But with cash flow problems continuing and fan anger rising, the Chinese businessman has changed his stance and a sale could potentially be on the horizon, with a number of interested parties now in the mix.

Not only are the Berkshire side struggling off the pitch, but they are also performing poorly on it. They may have done well in the EFL Trophy - but the Royals have struggled massively in the league.

League One (21st-24th) P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 16 -7 16 22 Carlisle United 17 -7 14 23 Cheltenham Town 16 -18 9 24 Reading 16 -13 7

The four points they have had deducted this term hasn't helped their cause - but Ruben Selles has failed to squeeze the best out of his team and can't hide behind the club's off-field situation.

A further points deduction may all but relegate them to League Two - and that is on the horizon after they were charged by the EFL earlier this month for continuous non-payment to HMRC.

Who is reportedly in the mix to buy Reading FC?

A party linked with Anderson are one group believed to be interested, although it's unclear whether he would be involved if they succeeded in their potential quest to get a takeover deal over the line.

Anderson has seen a high number of his businesses go bust in the past and oversaw the decline of Bolton, who were rescued in the end and are now in a much better state.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has actually launched a bid for the club as he tries to enter the world of football ownership again - and there are still suggestions that American investors could be interested.

Genevra Associates have been heavily linked with the club - but it remains to be seen whether they are still in the race.

One man who definitely won't be taking control of the Royals is William Storey, who pulled out of the race earlier this month.

Who would be the best person/group to take control of Reading FC?

Out of the parties that have been linked by news outlets, Ashley is probably the most credible candidate at the moment.

Having already owned a football club, it shouldn't take him too long to adjust to ownership again if he was successful in his quest to buy the Royals.

Ashley may not have been a popular figure at Newcastle - but he will keep the third-tier side afloat financially and should be able to guide them into a better position.

He may actually be a good fit at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but he does need to listen to the supporters and work with them.

If he does, he could be a good owner.