Blackpool are now preparing for life back in League One having suffered relegation from the Championship.

A disappointing campaign saw the Seasiders suffer the drop from the second tier, finishing 23rd in the table, five points adrift of safety.

Neil Critchley has been appointed as the latest manager to take the reins at Bloomfield Road.

Just 12 months ago, the 44-year-old departed the club in favour of joining Aston Villa as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team.

Taking a trip down memory lane here, though, we look at three former Blackpool players that you won’t believe have still yet to hang up their boots…

Is José Miguel Cubero still playing?

The Costa Rican signed for Blackpool in 2014, spending two years at the club.

The now 36-year-old made just 19 appearances for Blackpool during that time, failing to make much of an impact at Bloomfield Road following his move from Herediano.

The midfielder returned to Herediano in 2016, moving back to his native Costa Rica.

But Cubero is still playing, even at the age of 36, enjoying a successful career in Central America.

Cubero plays for Puntarenas, having joined the club from Alajuelense earlier this year.

Michael Chopra

Chopra spent just one season with Blackpool, joining from Ipswich Town in 2013 before departing again a year later for Kerala Blasters in India.

The forward spent a lot of time moving around English football during his career, but Bloomfield Road was his final destination at the top level in the country before moving abroad to further his career.

Chopra moved on to Alloa Athletic in Scotland in 2015, before re-signing with Kerala Blasters in 2016.

The 39-year-old recently returned to non-league football in England, signing for West Allotment Celtic in 2022.

Bradfoot signed for Blackpool from Rangers in 2012, staying with the club for just two years before moving on again to Rotherham United.

The defender made 65 appearances for the Seasiders during his time with the club, arriving following relegation from the Premier League.

The now 38-year-old moved back to Scottish football in 2017, signing for Kilmarnock.

He spent two years there before returning to St Mirren.

Bradfoot moved back to Kilmarnock in 2020 before signing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

But that was not the end of the Scot’s football career.

Bradfoot then moved on to Open Goal Broomhill, a non-league side in Scotland, where he continues to compete to this day.