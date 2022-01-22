Ex-Blackpool favourite makes key transfer admission on 22-year-old amid Nottingham Forest links

Former Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod admits that Josh Bowler would be taking a step up if he was to join Championship rivals Nottingham Forest from the Seasiders, writing his column for the Blackpool Gazette.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the City Ground in recent weeks – and Football League World understands Steve Cooper’s men are currently preparing to launch a third bid for his services.

They have seemingly been impressed with the winger’s performances at Bloomfield Road this season, with the ex-Everton man arriving from Goodison Park in the summer and making 26 league appearances for Neil Critchley’s men this term.

Despite only recording one goal and three assists in the second tier during the 2021/22 campaign so far, he has remained as one of the first names on the teamsheet and has done enough to attract the interest of the East Midlands outfit who are currently on the prowl for another winger.

Millwall’s Jed Wallace is one of those targets with the 27-year-old’s contract at The Den expiring at the end of the season, with Forest also launching multiple bids for the ex-Wolves man.

Those offers have been unsuccessful thus far though – but in a boost for Forest – former Blackpool striker Ormerod believes a move to the Reds for fellow target Bowler would be seen as a step up as a potentially attractive transfer for the player.

Oremrod does however, also feel the winger would be better off staying where he is, and that Blackpool should not be looking to move him on this month.

He wrote: “I don’t think he’s shown his full potential yet but that’s also a good thing, because it means there’s a lot more to come from him.

“It wouldn’t be a sidewards step because Forest are a big club at this level, but I just think he’s better off at Bloomfield Road for now.

“If he wasn’t playing or not involved, I could see why he would want to move but, like I said, I don’t see why Blackpool would even consider letting him go.”

The Verdict:

A move for Forest would probably be a step up, but no one should underestimate the Seasiders either who look like a real force under Neil Critchley after a fast start to the season and have several talented young players at their disposal.

In recruiting these younger players, they have set themselves up well to become a Championship side for the long term, and look to be in a much better financial state than many other sides so they should be optimistic.

However, they will want to either retain their best players or reinvest the money made from these additions to ensure they maintain and maximise the quality of their squad.

Every player has their price and with that, Bowler is definitely a man for sale. But unless Forest offer a lucrative bid for his services, you would certainly back Critchley’s men to retain him until the summer as they look to secure a respectable finish.

Forest seem to have multiple irons in the fire though as they target a wide man – and it’s a pursuit that may intensify if Brennan Johnson moves on to the Premier League during this window. If the Welshman is sold, that would surely boost Bowler’s chances of arriving at the City Ground.