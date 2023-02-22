Ex-Blackburn Rovers player issues Vincent Kompany and Burnley prediction

Former England international and Blackburn Rovers player Danny Murphy believes that Vincent Kompany will not be tempted with moving away from Burnley to a bigger club if he is approached.

The ex-Manchester City captain has completely transformed the Clarets since his appointment in 2022 to replace Sean Dyche in the dugout at Turf Moor, with the style of play a major contrast to what has been seen in recent years.

And under Kompany, Burnley are flying high at the top of the Championship table, and with 13 league matches left to play they are 12 points clear of Sheffield United in second position and 16 ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough.

The end game should be that the Lancashire outfit secure their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking by April should things go according to plan, and their new way of playing has gained admirers all across the world.

One of those admirers is Murphy, who despite plying his trade for Burnley’s bitterest of rivals in the final year of his playing career is a big fan of watching them in action, and believes that Kompany is a man of loyalty and would bat away interest from other perceived bigger clubs to carry on the job he’s doing.

“I actually look forward (to watching them),” Murphy admitted on TalkSPORT.

“The worrying thing for Burnley and always in life is he’s doing that well with such style and such energy that why wouldn’t you want to take him if you’re a big club and got a vacancy, why wouldn’t you be trying to get him?

“But knowing the type of man he is, I think he’ll stay and do the job (at Burnley).”

The Verdict

Kompany seems to be enjoying himself at Burnley, and with good reason considering the on-field performances and the fact they are closing in on the Premier League.

But there is perhaps one job that he would certainly jump ship immediately for and that is at Man City.

It doesn’t seem as though Pep Guardiola is close to departing the Etihad Stadium anytime soon though, so there’s no need to worry just yet if you are a Burnley supporter.

However, the vultures will no doubt start to circle at Kompany’s reputation just keeps on growing – loyalty is a dying trait in football and there will be hope at Turf Moor that the Belgian possesses just that.