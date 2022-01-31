Ex-Black Cats boss enquires about vacant Sunderland managerial post

Mick McCarthy has contacted Sunderland over the vacant managerial position at the club.

The Black Cats dismissed Lee Johnson following the embarrassing 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

According to iNews, the former Cardiff City and Republic of Ireland manager has been in touch with the club’s hierarchy to enquire about the managerial post.

McCarthy managed Sunderland from 2003-2006, overseeing a promotion campaign that saw the side earn an impressive 94-points, before getting sacked after a disappointing relegation season in the top flight.

He has since gone on to manage the likes of Wolves, Ipswich Town, the Irish national team, APOEL Nicosia and Cardiff.

McCarthy has been out of management since October 2021 following an eight game losing run with the Bluebirds that led to his dismissal.

Sunderland are reportedly looking for a swift appointment of their next manager.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Despite only being two points adrift of league leaders Rotherham, the club were concerned about Johnson’s run of form and ripped off the band-aid on Sunday evening.

The club are third in League One, but have played four more games than second place Wigan Athletic and two games more than Rotherham.

Up next for the Black Cats is the visit of Doncaster Rovers to the Stadium of Light on February 5.

The Verdict

McCarthy started out wonderfully with Cardiff, showing a huge improvement in performance.

However, that eventually petered out in the lead up to his exit from the club.

His previous stint with Ireland also displayed some turgid, unexciting football, with many fans unhappy with the direction he took the team.

But, he is experienced, knows Sunderland well and could be just what the side needs to turn around their inconsistencies.