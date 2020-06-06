Ex-Birmingham City youngster lands new deal with European club

Michael Luyambula was released by Birmingham City last month, but he’s since signed for German fourth-tier side VfB Lubeck.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has returned to his native Germany following his St Andrew’s exit, telling Birmingham Live about his desire to return to Germany and to help Lubeck after their turbulent recent history.

Luyambula joined Birmingham in August 2018 following his release from Borussia Dortmund. In one-and-a-half seasons at the club he wouldn’t make a single first-team appearance, instead being a prominent member of the club’s development squad.

He spent time out on-loan with the likes of Hungerford Town and Crawley Town, but neither could stand him in better stead to break into Pep Clotet’s first-team.

The German made a handful of appearances for Crawley in the EFL Cup and Trophy tournaments, but Birmingham was always going to be a stepping stone for him.

Clotet has stuck with long-standing goalkeeper Lee Camp this season – the 35-year-old being in his 18th successive season as a professional footballer – and also has the likes of Moha Ramos and Connal Trueman in his ranks.

Lubeck then presents a new opportunity for Luyambula. He’ll have gained good first-team experience playing in England and it’ll hold him in good stead to return to Germany, and hopefully progress some more.

The verdict

Birmingham fans never really heard much of Luyambula, and never got the chance to see what he was capable of. He obviously had some pedigree coming from Dortmund, and fans may well keep an eye on how he fares in his new challenge with Lubeck.