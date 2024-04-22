Ryan Shotton is a name synonymous with Championship fans, having made over 200 appearances in the division for various clubs.

But, now as he comes towards the end of his career, the former Stoke star is now player/manager of non-league Hanley Town in the eighth tier of English Football.

He combines management of his side with pulling pints in his local village pub the Black Lion, which he co-owns alongside his father-in-law - a far cry from his heydey as a Premier League and EFL footballer.

Ryan Shotton's resumé includes Stoke City, Birmingham and Middlesbrough

Shotton has certainly been around the block in England's top two divisions, but at Championship level he featured heavily for clubs such as Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

It was at Stoke though, where he had the most success, appearing 70 times for the Potters, which included 11 matches played in the UEFA Europa League.

At the highlight of his career in Europe, the defender was able to score a crucial goal and provide an assist for Kenwyne Jones in a brilliant 3-0 win against Maccabi Tel-Aviv, who are currently managed by Robbie Keane.

Unfortunately for the defender, he was deemed surplus to requirements at his home club as they established themselves further in the top flight and was eventually bought by Derby County, who had previously loaned him with a view to making the deal permanent.

Season-long spells at the Rams and Birmingham followed and, in 2017, the centre-back was allowed to pursue a move to Middlesbrough as he looked to cement himself as first-choice.

Shotton certainly made himself a prominent presence in the first team squad after signing for £3 million, but his side were devastatingly denied a spot in the Premier League by Jack Grealish's Aston Villa in the play-off semi-final, losing 1-0 across the two legs.

A season later, the defender was heavily involved as Boro were once again near promotion but came short, finishing in seventh place. The following campaign would prove to be Shotton's final, and a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City at the Riverside capped off a valiant career in the top two divisions of English football.

Ryan Shotton's Combined Stoke City, Birmingham and Middlesbrough Stats Matches Played Goals Assists Minutes Played 210 6 8 16,753 Stats Provided By Transfermarkt

Ryan Shotton has dropped to non-league despite stellar professional career

Staffordshire-based Hanley Town, in recent years, have had a habit of signing former professional stars; Chris Dagnall and Ricardo Fuller have both played at the club and currently, former Port Vale man Louis Dodds is leading the line for Shotton before his retirement at the end of this season.

Former Stoke City team-mate and then-Hanley manager Carl Dickinson originally managed to encourage Shotton to join the Hanley in the covid-defined summer of 2021.

Since Dickinson left the club last season, Shotton then took charge of Hanley in October 2022 and has recently passed 18 months in charge with internationally-capped goalkeeper Ben Chapman (of the British Virgin Islands) at his side.

In a division that includes teams such as Widnes Town and City of Liverpool, Shotton led his side to a 16th place finish last season, and the 2023/24 campaign will see them finish in a similar area of the table.

Having racked up over 50 appearances now for The Blues, it is likely that the 35-year-old's playing days will not continue for much longer.

He will undoubtedly hope that Hanley chairman, Ronald Mcllreavy, will keep him in his post as manager and that he can help lead his side to the seventh tier of English football next season, but it's certainly a low-key lifestyle that Shotton is now living after plenty of time in the footballing limelight.

You will not get many former players at that depth of English football with the experience that Shotton has, but he is tackling it head on and he could end up forging a decent managerial career for himself if he has the right application.