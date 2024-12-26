This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are in the mix for automatic promotion from League One this season.

The Blues will be aiming to earn their place back in the Championship straight away with a top two finish this year.

Chris Davies’ side have made a strong start to the campaign, but face stiff competition from the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham.

The January transfer window could be a crucial period in deciding this top two battle, as potential incomings could be a difference-maker in the second half of the season.

Birmingham City dream transfer window verdict issued involving Nathan Redmond

When asked what a dream January window would look like, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs listed a number of moves the club could make.

He suggested permanent moves for both Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Ben Davies, as well as bringing in a new winger, naming Nathan Redmond as an option, with Alan Nixon reporting earlier this week there is interest in a loan deal.

“I think a perfect transfer window, for me, would be Sanderson moving on,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I think a young centre-half replacing him, a young, up-and-coming centre-half.

“I think Ben Davies’ loan being turned into a permanent deal, a winger coming in as well, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, his loan being turned into a permanent deal.

“That would be an outstanding window, for me.

“I think, on the wing, the one player that we’ve been linked with that I’d personally be delighted if it happened, I’m a huge fan of his, was Nathan Redmond.

“He’s only 30, he should be in the prime of his career, I think he’s really exciting.

Nathan Redmond - Birmingham City Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2010-11 3 0 1 2011-12 37 7 3 2012-13 42 2 7

“I think he can take players on, he can beat players, can score goals, create assists.

“Adding him to our ranks would be a real coup.”

More spending in January would be no surprise for Birmingham City

Birmingham were heavy spenders in the summer, and owner Tom Wagner will likely look to splash some cash again in the new year.

Promotion is key to their long-term ambitions, so backing head coach Davies in the January market is something Wagner and co may want to do in order to strengthen the club's chances of an immediate return to the Championship.

And after being linked with a return to the Midlands club this past weekend, Redmond would be an interesting signing for Birmingham, as he’s struggled for game time in the last couple of seasons, as well as struggling with injuries.

Taking the drop down to League One would be sensible, and the Blues wouldn’t be taking too big of a risk on him if it’s only a loan deal - that should not be the club's only addition however in the mid-season transfer window.